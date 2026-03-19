Submitted

The Little Garden Club held its March meeting on Thursday, the fifth, in the meeting room of the Attala County Library. The meeting was called to order by President Linda Buskirk, and members joined in the club prayer.

Lynn Wiggers introduced Cindy and Pete Melby, who gave an inspiring program on “Garden Love Ministry” in Starkville, Mississippi. Cindy, a native of Kosciusko and daughter of Pauline Brunt, graduated from MSCW, now MUW, with a degree in music education. After graduation, she taught in the Starkville School District for many years. Upon retirement, Cindy became director of the children’s choir at Starkville FUMC and taught music methods and piano labs in the music department at MSU. Pete, a retired landscape architecture professor, has written several books and is an artist.

Wanting to make a difference in their community, Cindy and Pete began “The Love Project” in 2017. This is a Christian ministry based in Brookville Gardens, a low-income public housing project. With the help of management, who identified community needs, and Habitat for Humanity, which donated land next to the project, “Laundry Love” was started in a laundromat in Brookville Gardens.

The ministry has grown over the years and now includes a library created at the facility for students, as well as “Garden Love.” Through this addition, youth learn how to prepare and tend a garden and grow fresh vegetables and flowers, which they take to market and sell to earn money. This program is for students in grades four through twelve, and they meet every Saturday.

The money earned is based on the number of hours worked. Participants are required to give a tithe of 10 percent to the church. Practical, real-life lessons are learned through this experience, and students see that their efforts pay off. Another Saturday project includes painting greeting cards to sell at market.

Cindy and Pete have become a positive presence and have helped develop a sense of community within the complex through teaching, work, and providing opportunities to learn and grow.

Members present were Mary Al Alford, Grace Attwood, Mary Bess Bryant, Linda Buskirk, Jennie Cook, Trish Cullen, Mary Davidson, Jean Fenwick, Maggie Garrett, Cindy Glazier, B.J. Jenkins, Karen Pugh, Deanna Sanders, Lynn Wiggers, and associate members Pauline Brunt and Ellen Pettit.