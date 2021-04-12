Mrs. India Burns Sanders passed away April 10, 2021, at the Attala County Nursing Center in Kosciusko, MS.

Visitation will be from 11a.m. to 1p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, with services to follow at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

She was a member of Salem Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy; father, Herbert Burns; mother, Mae Bell Burns; 6 brothers and 3 sisters, and great granddaughter, Katie Grace Crowson.

She leaves two daughters, Jean Sanders Ramage (Buddy) of Carmack and Teresa Sanders Yates of Kosciusko; four grandsons, Jamie Ramage (Melinda) of Asheville, North Carolina, Les Ramage of Kosciusko, Scott Crowson (Keri) and Eric Crowson (Pam) of Kosciusko and Amie Rawson (Mike); eight great grandchildren and two great great grandsons.

Pallbearers will be grandsons and great grandsons, Jamie and Jake Ramage, Les and Dylan Ramage, Scott, Brandon and Grayson Crowson, and Eric and Haegan Crowson.

Memorials may be made to the Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital, Katie Grace Crowson Fund: 2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216.

