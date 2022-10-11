Led by sophomore Lucy Littlejohn, French Camp repeated as 1A state cross country champion Monday at Choctaw Trails.

Littlejohn was the individual winner for the second year in a row with a time of 21:44.9 for 5,000 meters (3.1 miles). Six other Lady Panthers finished in the top 19 giving French Camp a team score of 32 to 52 for Tremont and 54 for Tupelo Christian.

Annaleigh Bain was second, Averie Jane Gundy sixth, Ellen Ulerich 13th, Kelsey Bridges 15th Olivia Gundy 17th and Tristan Clark 19th.

Coach Joe Watkins was surprised at the margin of French Camp's victory. “This didn't go as I expected. Tupelo Christian and Tremont have been getting stronger and stronger each meet and we have battled through some ailments.”

French Camp had a larger margin of victory last year with a score of 17. Watkins attributed it to stronger competition this year.

It was unseasonably warm, with temperatures in the 80s, which Littlejohn said made running difficult. “It was pretty tough, I would say that.” She added “It was a rough season. But I'm really happy about today.”

French Camp boys finished fourth behind West Union, Tupelo Christian and Falkner. The top Panther was Ayden Watkins in seventh with a time of 19:29.4. The individual winner was Chandler Ray of Falkner in 17:26.2.

In other competition Monday, Saltillo swept 5A and St. Patrick swept 3A.

The 6A-4A-2A meet will be Wednesday, postponed from Saturday due to inclement weather. Kosciusko will compete in 4A.