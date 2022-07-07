Kosciusko native Michael Sims has had a successful band career.

He was a member of the Mississippi All-State Lions Band and was a former drum captain for the Kosciusko Big Red Band from 1985 to 1987.

Sims grew up in Kosciusko and is the oldest of three siblings. In fifth grade, Sims remembers taking his music altitude test.

“It just so happened that I did pretty good on mine,” he said.

Sims’ test score and musical abilities allowed him the chance to try out for the Big Red Band. During this time, Sims wore braces and was skeptical about playing any woodwind instrument because it could possibly press against his braces and affect how he played.

“I was really leaning toward playing the drums, and it just so happened that I did well enough on the rhythmic test to get chosen for drums,” he said.

While growing up, Sims said he was always interested in music but never played an instrument until he was chosen to play drums.

He started learning to play by using a pair of drumsticks. The band director, Mickey Grove, would perform a rhythm, and Sims would then repeat it back.

“He got a pair of drumsticks, and I got a pair of drumsticks, and he would play a rhythm, and I would play it back to him,” Sims recalled. “And he would kind of vary the patterns to see if I could pick up on what he was doing, and it just so happened I was able to do it.”

At first, Sims struggled as he learned to play the drums during his sixth and seventh grade school years. However, he kept gaining interest in playing and practicing and got better with time. He practiced a lot at home, and he would watch the marching band and drummer at football games.

“When I was in the eighth grade, I got asked to be what they call a ‘band-aid,’” he said. “I would move band equipment and get to go on trips with the high school band, and that essentially got me excited and ready for the high school band.”

Though Sims felt prepared, his freshman year was a bit of a challenge.

“I always tell everybody, when I was a freshman in high school in the marching band, I don’t know if I was marching in step that entire year,” Sims recalled with a laugh.

By the middle of Sims' sophomore year, he began to feel more confident in his drum-playing and marching abilities. By his junior year, he was section leader of the drumline and drum captain.

Some of Sims’ responsibilities as drum captain included calling after-school meetings, sectionals and practices. He also wrote drum exercises and taught drumming techniques.

Sims decided to try out for the Mississippi All State Lions Band.

“There were several things I had to do to try out for the Lions band,” he said. “You have to know all your rudiments, and then I had to work up a solo piece.”

Sims said there were hundreds of people at the initial tryouts. Then, the group was narrowed down to the best of the best, and those remaining were the ones who made it to the Lions Band.

“I made callbacks, and I was extremely fortunate to make the band that year,” he said.

Between practicing for the Lions band and the Big Red Band, Sims stayed busy. In the summer of ’86, the Big Rand Band traveled to numerous competitions. When Sims got back from touring with the Big Red Band, it was time to tour with the Lions Band.

All of Sims’ success with the Lions Band and the Big Red Band led him to Ole Miss after graduating from high school. As a member of The Pride of the South’s marching band, Sims served as drum captain from 1988 to 1991.

After receiving his bachelor’s degree in music education, Sims taught as a band director in Southaven. He then relocated to the Tupelo area before he moved back to Kosciusko to help with his family’s business, Sunflower grocery store.

Sims stays busy with his work, but he likes to help when he can with band camps or writing music, and he has even assisted with the drumline at Kosciusko High School.

Sims is married to Libby Sims, formerly of Morton. Together, they have children Wyatt Dias, Joey Dias, Cole Dias and Taylor Sims and Jacob Sims. Taylor plays drums for Mississippi State, and Jacob played drums for the Big Red Band.