﻿Sept. 25, 1997

Kosciusko High School senior Eric George has been named a semifinalist in the 43rd annual Merit Scholarship competition.

McAdams News: Sunday was Mrs. Eva Godfrey’s 87th birthday. Observing the day at home with her were a niece, Maude Byrns of Chapel Hill, a sister-in-law, Mrs. Lorena Peeler of Vaiden, Steve and Paula Thompson, Brittany and Katelin of Florence, and, from McAdams, Carla Pope and Carlee Ann, Noel and Ann Godfrey, and Aris and Jo Godfrey. A number of grandchildren called. The group enjoyed refreshments.

Sept. 21, 1972

Leigh Smithson, a junior at East Holmes Academy, was crowned Attala County Farm Bureau queen at the organization’s annual stew last week. Miss Smithson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Pat Smithson Jr. of Seneasha community. She will represent the county in district competition in Winona in October.

Kosciusko educator Mary Virginia Potts has been named to a seven-member committee which will choose some textbooks for Mississippi schools.