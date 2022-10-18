﻿Oct. 16, 1997

Senior maid Ashley Bruce, Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Bruce of West, was crowned as the 1997 homecoming queen at east Holmes Academy in West during pre-game activities on Friday, Sept. 26.

Daphne Fancher, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Fancher of Ethel, was crowned queen during homecoming festivities Friday night at Ethel High School.

Oct. 12, 1972

Miss Mary Lou Faurot, who is teaching school at Greenville, spent the weekend with home folks Mr. and Mrs. George Faurot. Mary Lou rode with Miss Mary Wasson who teaches school across the river in Arkansas at Fountain Home and was visiting parents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Wasson of Marvin Chapel community.

A Kosciusko student is serving as a member of the campus senate at Mississippi College for the 1972-73 school year. Barry Hardy, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Hardy Jr. of Kosciusko, represents the law-making body. He is President of the class.