﻿Nov. 13, 1997

Melanie Sprayberry of Ethel, a sophomore on the Goodman campus of Holmes Community College, will present a piano recital Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. in the fine arts auditorium. She is the pianist for the first presbyterian church in Kosciusko. In addition to receiving superior rating and honors recital at Bach Festival in 1994 and 1995, she has received all-superior at Baptist Hymn Festival in hymn playing, hymn arrangement, modulation/transposition, sight reading and choir accompanying in 1993, 1995, and 1996.

Amy L. Crowe is among seven John C. Stennis scholars honored this semester by the Mississippi State University political science department.

Nov. 9, 1972

Zama news. Mr. and Mrs. James Horne and Tonya spent a few days in Texas recently visiting with his brother and family. Mrs. Lorena Scrivener from Carthage spent one day last week with Teenie Clifton.

McAdams news. Jimmie Love of Circle L Ranch recently returned home from quite a show circuit, in which he entered cows in shows in Huntsville, Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis, Little Rock, and Shreveport. He had the champion or reserve champion heifer in every place he showed and in Knoxville he had the winning heifer in all but two classes in which he had an entry.