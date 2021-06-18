﻿May 25, 1972

Daydreaming as it may seem, Steve Thompson, twelve-year-old Kosciusko Junior High student, took a break from studying for final exams by thinking of such summer activities as fishing, mini-bike riding, and baseball. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Davis Thompson, also of Kosciusko.

Garland Boyd, commander of American Legion Post 44, presents an American flag plaque to Attala County Superintendent of Education J.C. Foster, Boyd said the legion post, in conjunction with Merchants and Farmers Bank, were distributing the plaques to each of the county schools in the interest of promoting a spirit of Americanism. Lacey Harvey represented the bank at the presentation.

Gary Lanes Barnes, son of Mrs. E.H. Harrelson of Jackson and Chester Barnes of Kosciusko, was a member of the Pearl McLaurin Pirate band of Jackson which participated in the Six Flags Over Georgia Band Festival. The band rated third in the southeast and competed with 16 other bands.

May 22, 1997

George Roundtree, drum major of the Kosciusko High School Band, was chosen to participate in the Mississippi All State Lions Band which performed during the national Lions Club Convention in Philadelphia, Pa. that summer. He placed third in trumpet playing at tryouts. He is the grandson of Pauline Riley. Joey Yates, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rickey Yates, had also been chosen for the band.

Paul Powers, Entergy Customer Service Manager, presented a $500 check to Teresa Trussell to be used to enhance the Technology Discovery Course at Kosciusko High School. The funds were made available through Entergy’s Partner in Education Program of Teamwork MS. Mrs. Trussell said the funds will be used to purchase a laser light show set, solar car kit, electronic magnetic train, 3D home architect- CD ROM software.

AMR paramedic Lester Boren and EMT Stacy Permenter were two of a staff of about a dozen emergency medical personnel who operated the local service.

Kosciusko High School fast-pitch softball players were presented with awards at the athletic banquet: Alison Wiggers, Mandi Clark, Christi Jones, and Mary Ann McMullin.

Kosciusko High School slow-pitch softball player that were presented with awards at the athletic banquet were Robyn Killebrew, Mandi Clark, and Kellie Burnham.