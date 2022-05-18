﻿May 18th, 1972

Mary Ann Cook, Kosciusko, reigned as Queen of the May Court at Wood Junior College. She was crowned by Dr. Felix Sutphin, president.

Louis Horne had double luck when he landed two large catfish from a private pond near Sallis. One weighed 14 ½ pounds and the other 21 ½ pounds.

Judy Scarborough, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Scarborough, was named to represent Kosciusko in the annual Miss Hospitality contest held on the Golf Coast in July. She was a graduate of Kosciusko High School and was completing her freshmen year at the University of Mississippi where she majored in elementary education and music. The selection of Kosciusko’s Miss Hospitality is a project of the Kosciusko Woman’s League in cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce.

Receiving the highest honor possible, four students were inducted into the Mississippi College Hall of Fame during the recent Honors Day program at the college. The four students were Cleve Morton, Indianola, and Miss Gayle Long, Tupelo, Miss Beth Farmer, Pascagoula, and Jimmy Lewis of Kosciusko.

May 15th, 1997

Amy Rawson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry McCrory, was named Kosciusko’s Miss Hospitality in a contest held Saturday afternoon at the Attala County Library. First alternate was Molly Fenwick, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Fenwick, and Anna Boswell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Boswell, second alternate.

John Dorrill joined the staff of First Baptist Church for the summer months as youth/activities ministry intern. He was completing his sophomore year at Mississippi College in Clinton. He is a graduate of Kosciusko High School and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Dorrill.

Stephanie Frazier of Kosciusko was among 90 students initiated into Phi Kappa Phi honorary society at the University of Mississippi. Chartered at Ole Miss in 1959, Phi Kappa Phi is the university’s highest academic honor society and recognizes scholarship in all academic disciplines. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Frazier of Kosciusko.