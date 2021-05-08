﻿May 2, 1996

Gladys Gladney was rescued by passersby Steve Coffee Jr. and Tommy Carr, who saw smoke boiling from her home.

The weather was nearly picture-perfect for the 26th annual Natchez Trace Festival said Willa Sanders, Chamber of Commerce director.

Preston Hughes recently returned from a month-long stay in Japan as part of a Rotary International Program. He told the local Rotary club that their reception was very positive.

Students at the Vo-Tech Center have taken on Oprah Winfrey Road as a project, erecting four metal signs and having a cleanup.

Mrs. Gail Pettit’s second grade class is enjoying the outdoor classroom at Middle Elementary. It was built with a grant from KFEE.

May 6, 1971

Two Delta students from Winona were killed in a one-car MVA on Highway 35.

Band and music students from fourth, fifth, and sixth grades went to the Arts Festival in Jackson. The trip was arranged by the Kosciusko Service League and Mrs. William M. Myers, public school music teacher.

Robert Ford of Kosciusko received a U. S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service award on completion of 20 years of federal service.

Kosciusko High School juniors Beth Stewart, Libby Burchfield, and Caroline Roberts won top honors in the state piano festival.

Mrs. C. H. Williams enjoys cooking above other household duties. She also does crewel work and decoupage.