Editor’s note: FLASHBACKS highlight The Star-Herald’s news from 25 and 50 years ago.

May 11, 1972

The Truth Singer, a musical group from Mobile Ala., presented a concert Saturday night, May 13, at 8 o’clock at the Kosciusko High School Auditorium. The musical style of Truth includes sounds from upbeat soul type to the warmly melodic. Their appearance was sponsored by the Kosciusko Ministerial Association.

Gary Wade Bailey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Bailey of McCool, was accepted for admission to the School of Medical Technology at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Members of the Kosciusko High School band returned Sunday night from an admirable performance at the Annual Tri-State band festival at Enid, Oklahoma. Since leaving Kosciusko, the Whippet band picked up a superior rating in each of the four divisions of the competition-sight-reading, marching, parade, and concert.

Virginia Dunn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Dunn of Kosciusko, was named the new president of the Lottie Peebles Home Economics Club at Holmes Junior College. Miss Dunn was majoring in home economics and served as club historian.

May 8, 1997

Allison Leslie Flint of Kosciusko received the Martha Wilson Gerald Mississippi Women Lawyers Association Scholarship at the University of Mississippi School of Law. DeAnne Mosley of Jackson represented the MWLA, presented the $250 prize at the law school’s annual awards day program.

Middle Elementary School Principal Robert Simpson congratulated Top Dog winners Tyler Pettit and Sherika Gentry.

Attala County Circuit Clerk Sarah Reese, clerk Wanda Barton and Kosciusko City Clerk Janet Baird tested the equipment used in tabulating returns from Tuesday’s primary. This was only the second election in which the tabulation equipment was used.

Mississippi Commission for International Cultural Exchange executive director Jack Kyle searched for a French connection in the pages of the Attala County History book with Kosciusko-Attala Chamber of Commerce executive director Willa Sanders. Kyle spoke to the Kosciusko Rotary Club during National Tourism Week.