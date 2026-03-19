From press and staff reports

First Baptist Kosciusko will host a community wide Men’s Night on Sunday, March 22, featuring food, fellowship and entertainment from a popular Southern storytelling group.

The event, organized by the church’s Men’s Ministry, will begin at 5 p.m. in the church gym with a shared meal. Following supper, attendees will move to the sanctuary at 6 p.m. for a special program by the Southern Storytellers of the Hayden Alabama Podcast.

The group, known for its widely followed YouTube channel, shares humorous, real-life stories rooted in Southern culture. Their content is family-friendly and often incorporates messages of faith and life lessons.

Organizers say the evening is designed to bring together men from Kosciusko and Attala County for encouragement and connection.

“This will be a great opportunity for men in our community to come together, enjoy a good meal and hear stories that are both entertaining and meaningful,” organizers said.

The event is open to men of all ages, and attendees are encouraged to invite friends and bring their sons.

First Baptist Kosciusko is located in downtown Kosciusko. Admission is free.