﻿I have been a customer of Patterson Jewelers for over 70 years and have never been disappointed with their merchandise or service.

For instance, my wife bought a watch there many years ago and still receives free batteries for it to this day. It’s up there today for a battery.

My first experience with Patterson Jewelers occurred 70 years ago when I was a teenager. I was an athlete excelling in football and basketball. Therefore, I had several girlfriends. One girlfriend, who I was quite fond of, kept mentioning a watch that she wanted. It was a Bulovia Miss Universe. I began thinking that if, by some miracle, I could get her that watch she might really like me. Reality kept trying to creep in, with Bulovia being the most prestigious watch brand of those days and would be out of reach for a poor country boy.

Nevertheless, the next time I got to town, I went straight to Patterson’s, and there in the watch case were several Bulovia Miss Universe watches. Almost immediately Mr. Jack Patterson was by my side, and after telling him my situation, he very patiently began explaining to me a plan whereby I could buy that watch.

I had a watch, but I don’t know where I got it. Maybe an uncle or a rich cousin gave it to me. The deal was that I trade in my watch plus a certain amount of dollars. I had done odd jobs like picking cotton after school for 3 cents per pound, and I knew I couldn’t make enough money that way. I got lucky that summer when Mr. Clyde Reynolds gave me my first full-time summer job at his groundhog sawmill, where I was able to earn and save the amount agreed with Mr. Patterson.

I was excited as I was headed to Patterson’s to pick up the watch, but there was a problem. My watch had stopped running, and I was afraid Mr. Patterson would notice, and he did, but he let me have the watch anyway.

I think Mr. Patterson may have been a bit of a romantic. I know Mr. Patterson had compassion on me and went the extra mile to please a customer. I believe Mr. Patterson passed down these qualities to his employees and family, and that is why they have had a successful business for 72 years.

P.S. I still have the same girlfriend, and she still has the watch. We have been married 65 years. I will always think that Mr. Jack Patterson may have helped it happen.

— James B . Pickle