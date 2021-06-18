﻿Driving through town the other day, I came up behind a car with a bumper sticker that read, “Until the power of love overcomes the love of power, then there will be no peace on earth.”

How true this is! So many of us have become obsessed with how much power we have that we forget the strongest power in this lifetime is love.

Remember what the apostle Paul said in 1 Corinthians 13:4-7, “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.”

How many of us today have this kind of love? Do you have this kind of love?

The Bible is so clear on what we need to know about world peace, yet no one seems to understand that love is what it is all about. I hear so many celebrities, so many politicians, and many others say that world peace is what we need, yet when we look into their daily lives, we don’t see the comforting or forgiving love that is needed.

We don’t have to look very far until we see that love of power is the most important position that many people take. They want to control and talk about what it takes to have peace among the citizenry and throughout the world yet they themselves have not committed to the power of love.

This bumper sticker stood out to me, and it would be great if everyone would put one on their vehicle.

One other billboard that I have seen really stands out and it reads, “No Jesus, No Peace.” and under this phrase is the same words spelled differently, “Know Jesus, Know Peace.”

God loves all of us and wants us to be His warriors in sharing His love to everyone.