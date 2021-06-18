﻿Reading a devotional this week called “A Well of Optimism” by Max Lucado reminded me of when my children were young and how vibrant they were.

Lucado talked about putting his children to bed one night, and the five-year-old was so full of energy that she couldn’t go to sleep. Lucado talked about the attitude of a five-year-old that had a simple uncluttered passion for living.

His daughter looked at him and stated, “I can’t wait until I wake up.”

What optimism this young child had on finding it hard to wait for tomorrow.

My children were the same way when my wife and I would put them to bed in their younger days. They were so full of vim and vigor that today only seemed to be a stepping stone of how good tomorrow was going to be.

Lucado calls this philosophy of life “Play hard, laugh hard, and leave the worries to your father.” These children exuded a bottomless well of optimism flooded by a perpetual spring of faith.

So it is with us today. We need to remember our childhood days because they were probably the same as our children’s. We couldn’t wait until tomorrow because today brought us so much joy.

Some days are not going to always be pleasant. In fact, some are going to be downright mean and pump us full of anxiety, unless we turn our troubles over to our heavenly father and allow Him to take care of us.

Always remember that if God brings us to it, He will always see us through it. Our problems always seem larger than they really are. We should always remember that we are a child of God and if we will turn our problems over to Him we would be much less anxious during our short time on earth.

Jesus tells us in Matthew 18:3 “I tell you the truth, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.”

How is your optimism level? Do you turn your troubles over to your Heavenly Father and seek His wisdom and strength to face tomorrow?

Do you have the heart of a child so that you can enter the kingdom of heaven?

PRAYER

Father, thank you for loving me and taking care of me. I thank you for allowing me to give you my burdens and giving me a brighter tomorrow. Amen.

