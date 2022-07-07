Most of you who read this column are aware of the fact that from time to time I place an ad here urging people to consider signing up for a free Bible Correspondence Course. I am very happy to say several have signed up and are now engaged in the study of God’s Word. I am very thankful for each of those who have committed themselves to a study of God’s Word via a Correspondence Course. Of course, one can study the Bible without using a correspondence course. It is one method to get you started and its’s a good one. If more would study and apply God’s Word, our community would be better as a result. You just cannot go wrong in studying and applying the Word of God in life. When one truly studies the Bible and applies what is learned, growth takes place.

Note the emphasis on growing in the following passages:

The Apostle Paul speaks of the church as a building. “…the whole building, being fitted together is GROWING into a holy temple in the Lord” (Eph. 2:21) (emphasis mine, LF).

“but speaking the truth in love, we are to GROW up in all aspects into Him, who is the head, even Christ” (Eph. 4:15) (emphasis mine, LF).

“from whom the whole body, being fitted and held together by that which every joint supplies, according to the proper working of each individual part, causes the GROWTH of the body for the building up of itself in love” (Eph. 4:16) (emphasis mine, LF).

“but GROW in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” (2 Pet. 3:18) (emphasis mine, LF).

These four passages are just several of the many which emphasize growing. We will take a look at some of the other ones next week.

But for today, let’s consider two other verses which speak of our involvement in the growing process. First, “Be diligent to present yourself approved to God as a workman who does not need to be ashamed, handling accurately the word of truth” (2 Tim. 2:15). The King James version uses the word “study,” rather than “diligence.” Both words call for active involvement. Second, “But prove yourselves doers of the word, and not merely hearers who delude themselves” (James 1:22). To truly grow, one has to put into practice what he/she has heard the word say.

More on “growing” next time. For now, are you ready to sign up for a study of the Word? If so, give me a call – 601 562-4226.