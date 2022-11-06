﻿In today’s society, the human nature of some is going to provoke others so that everyone concerned is going to become angry. Through ignorance of job descriptions, through the lack of studying God’s Word, being headstrong and unwilling to admit defeat or unwilling to listen to accept responsible explanation or reasoning can bring a family to tears, a workplace to shame, a community to a low level of tolerance and responsibility, and a church to its knees. Sometimes this anger is so strong that it promotes hostility and the desire to hurt others, even though most of it starts with a misunderstanding, a misused word or a misplaced phrase that seems to be unforgiving.

There are some people in this world of today that are so quick to react to situations that anger becomes abundant in their thinking and credible peacemaking becomes second best. We allow the world into our lives, into our vocations, into our churches and we do not realize it. Many times, we know what’s best instead of getting on our knees and allowing God to lead us through hard decisions and tough situations.

James 1:19-20 tells us; “My dear brothers, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry, for man’s anger does not bring about righteous life that God desires.”

The Bible is very clear on what the Lord wants and expects us to be and how we should act, but many of us do not take this literally and form our own opinions on how the Lord wants us to face difficult situations. If we lose faith in someone it is our human nature to dissolve friendships, to denounce this individual(s), or malign their credibility. It is our human desire to rid ourselves of this person or these people because they are intruding on our space and our tolerance level for them has become little to zero.

One thing we need to ask ourselves. Who are we to judge?

In 2 Timothy 3:15-16 the apostle Paul charges Timothy to do what he knows is right. “...and how from infancy you have known the holy Scriptures, which are able to make you wise for salvation through faith in Christ Jesus. All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting, and training in righteousness, so that the man of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.”

This world would be a much better place if all of us would do as we think the Lord would have us to do. The psalmist speaks through Psalm 145:8 and says, “The Lord is gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and rich in love.”

﻿PRAYER

Lord, guide me in all of my thoughts and actions. Lord, lead me with decisions that you would make and give me the strength to see them through. Amen.

Suggested Readings

Sunday: Psalm 30:5

Monday: Ecclesiastes 7:8-9

Tuesday: Ephesians 4:25-28

Wednesday: Matthew 5:21-22

Thursday: Romans 12:19-21

Friday: Proverbs 15:1-2

Saturday: Psalm 37:8-9