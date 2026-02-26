By Cooper Sanders

The Ethel Tigers went 2-1 on the diamond last week, picking up a pair of wins over French Camp Academy and taking a loss to Eupora. The Tigers will be back in action on Saturday as they take on Louisville High School and St. Andrews. On Tuesday, the Tigers will face Noxapater.

The Tigers’ week started with a nice 3-1 win over French Camp. Cullen Rush earned the start on the mound for Ethel, earning the win. Rush pitched five innings, giving up no runs off of just one hit, while striking out nine batters. Brycen Jones closed the final two innings, giving up just one run off of one hit, while recording three strikeouts. The Tigers started off the first inning scoring two runs to set the tone, taking a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Jones, Kameron Fortenberry, and Layten Ferguson had hits for the Tigers. Later in the week, the Ethel and French Camp matchup was a much different baseball game, ending in a 16-14 finish. Layten Ferguson pitched a complete game, hurling. 120 pitches over seven innings. Ferguson gave up all 14 runs as earned runs, and allowed 14 hits. He struck out three batters in the game. Ferguson, along with Fortenberry led the Tigers at the plate with three hits each. Fortenberry also added a double. Rhett Moudy had a pair of hits, while Cullen Rush, Collins Ellington, Maddox Renfroe, Jake Newman, Caden Merritt and Jones each brought a hit each for the Tigers. The Tigers ended their week taking a 14-8 loss to Eupora. The Tigers held a 4-1 lead until the third inning, when nothing could go the Tigers way. The Tigers gave up 10 runs in the third inning to fall behind, and they could never fully recover. Fortenberry had another big day with three hits, while Ferguson and Rush added two each. Jones, Renfroe, Newman, and Gage Steed each had a hit for the Tigers.

Lady Tigers

The Ethel Lady Tigers went 1-1 on the diamond this week. The Tigers picked up a dominant win over French Camp and took a tough loss to Caledonia. This week, the Lady Tigers will face French Camp again on Thursday, before facing West Lauderdale on Friday.

The Lady Tigers started their week on a high note, picking up a 18-3 win over French Camp. The Lady Tigers only need three innings to get the job done. Hadley Fancher threw for the Lady Tigers giving up four hits. The Lady Tiger hit 14 times as a team. Margie Bishop tallied three hits, while Ashlyn McDaniel, Meredith Moudy, Sadee Cummins and Briana Johnson added two each. Karli Fortenberry, Olivia McCrory and Fancher each had one. Johnson, McCrory and Bishop each had doubles, while Moudy had a triple. The Lady Tigers then took a 9-1 loss to Caledonia. Fancher pitched for the Lady Tigers. She gave up four earned runs, while allowing 13 hits. Fancher also struck out two batters in the game. Fancher had one of the Lady Tigers two hits as well, while Cummins had the other. Cummins tripled and then scored the lone run for the Lady Tigers.