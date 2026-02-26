From press and staff reports

Ethel’s late-season surge was enough to reach the postseason, but the Tigers ran into a buzzsaw in top-seeded Leflore County. Leflore County rolled to an 86-33 home win over Ethel in the first round of the South 1A Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 17, extending its winning streak to 23 games and ending Ethel’s year.

Ethel earned its playoff spot by battling through the first round of the district tournament before finishing fourth to grab a berth in the regional bracket. The reward was a road trip to face a Leflore County squad that has been one of Class 1A’s hottest teams all season and entered Tuesday with 22 straight victories.

Leflore County wasted little time seizing control, racing to a 57-point first-half outburst that put Ethel in a deep hole by halftime. Leflore County kept the pressure on at both ends after the break, holding Ethel to 33 points while cruising to their 24th victory of the season.

The Tigers’ playoff appearance, however, came after they navigated a demanding regular-season schedule and district tournament to qualify for the South 1A field.

Ethel has concluded its schedule and post season play.