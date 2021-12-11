The Mississippi High School Activities Association has moved football championship games from Mississippi Memorial Stadium in Jackson to M. M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of USM in Hattiesburg due to the possibility that the December 3 and 4 dates might conflict with Jackson State hosting the SWAC championship game.

On Friday, December 3, the 3A title game is scheduled for 11 a.m. 1A at 3 p.m. and 6A at 7 p.m. The next day it will be 4A at 11 a.m., 2A at 3 p.m. ad 5A at 7 p.m.

Defending champions are Oak Grove in 6A, West Jones in 5A, Louisville in 4A, Magee in 3A, Taylorsville in 2A and Lumberton in 1A. Taylorsville has dropped down to 1A.