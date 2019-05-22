Rhonda Cochran to wed Jeremy Shirley

  • 135 reads
Wed, 05/22/2019 - 10:34pm

Glenda and the late Larry Cochran of Durant announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Rhonda Lynne Cochran, to Jeremy Daniel Shirley, son of Jerry and Pam Shirley, and Jimmy and Clara Weeks all of Vaiden.

Rhonda is the granddaughter of the late Jessie & Frances Cochran of Sallis, and the late Rose Lassett of Lexington.

Jeremy is the grandson of Betty and the late Howard Shirley of Vaiden; and R. W. “PeeWee” Miller and the late Lorene Miller, also of Vaiden.

They will exchange vows on June 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Winona.

Obituaries

Kelly B. Hutchison

Kelly B. Hutchison, 83, passed away Friday, May 17, at his residence.

Funeral services... READ MORE

Harold F. Payton
Carolyn Belle Dorman Cagle
Ralph McWhorter Rone, Sr.
Elizabeth Ann (Russell) Carmichael
Joan ‘Jody’ Young

Editorials

Social media rants vs. real dialog

Parents of Kosciusko Middle Elementary School students were understandably shaken when they... READ MORE

Democracy requires transparency
County race qualifying deadline nears
We are not the enemy
Church calendar 060718
Elbow grease