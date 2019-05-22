Rhonda Cochran to wed Jeremy Shirley

Glenda and the late Larry Cochran of Durant announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Rhonda Lynne Cochran, to Jeremy Daniel Shirley, son of Jerry and Pam Shirley, and Jimmy and Clara Weeks all of Vaiden.

Rhonda is the granddaughter of the late Jessie & Frances Cochran of Sallis, and the late Rose Lassett of Lexington.

Jeremy is the grandson of Betty and the late Howard Shirley of Vaiden; and R. W. “PeeWee” Miller and the late Lorene Miller, also of Vaiden.

They will exchange vows on June 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Winona.