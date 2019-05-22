Mary Nelson to wed Gregory Culpepper

Mr. and Mrs. Steve Nelson of Meridian announce the engagement of their daughter, Mary Katherine Nelson, to Gregory Lawrence Culpepper of Kosciusko. Greg is the son of Reverend James and Sue Culpepper of Kosciusko and the late Gayle Culpepper.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of J.D. and Mary Hudson of West, Mary Beth Nelson of Newton and the late Creeper Nelson.

The groom is the grandson of Ms. Bettye Shumaker of Sallis, the late Mr. Kenneth Stevens, Mr. Dale and Mrs. Melba McLean of McAdams, Mrs. Janice Culpepper of Dossville and the late Mr. Richard Culpepper.

Miss Nelson is an honor graduate of Northeast Lauderdale High School and Meridian Community College where she was a member of the MCC soccer team. She graduated from Mississippi State University in May 2018 with a Bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She is currently a Second Grade teacher at Kosciusko Middle School.

Mr. Culpepper is a graduate of Kosciusko High School. He also attended Holmes Community College and is a graduate of the Hinds County Police Academy.

He is currently employed with Stark Exterminator as a sales manager and also part-time with the Attala County Sheriff’s Department.

The couple will exchange vows on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Crestview Church in Kosciusko with a reception to follow at The Owen Place. No local invitations are being sent. All family and friends are invited to the wedding and reception to follow.