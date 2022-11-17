Dave Barnes lit up the Skipworth Performing Arts Center this past Saturday night.

Upon his arrival from Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday afternoon, and after “loading in,” Dave took the band’s van on a solo spin around Kosciusko. Memories of his childhood, including old friends, his neighborhood and his church, welled up. Dave was visibly moved as he returned to the Skipworth after a trip around the city “that got to me more than I thought it would. I called my sister, Beth, as I rode around and told her I was not ready for these emotions.”

Dave was joined by Dustin Ransom, multi-instrumentalist and producer who “took the lid off the piano and keys.” Clint Milburn, guitarist, was the third pillar on stage. Dave “pulled up” stories of his childhood, drawing from a deep well and mixed them with a generous sampling of his musical works from over the past two decades.

A word that keeps cropping up in his reviews is “vulnerable.” Indeed, his lyrics come from the depths of his heart and soul. The musicianship of the talented group with Dave at the helm had a good crowd totally riveted. Upon que, the appreciative audience was quick to join in chorus, with a simple encouraging nod from Dave.

Before his last song of the evening, a homespun slideshow created by Suzanne and David Crosby artfully reminded us all of Dave’s early days in Kosciusko, tracing Dave from second grade through his sophomore year at Kosciusko High School.

The final song performed was “God Gave Me You,” for which Dave found himself on the Grammy red carpet.

His father, the Rev. Jim Barnes, his mother, Jane, and his sister Beth, plus other extended family members were here adding validation to the notion that Dave’s heart was totally in this treasured homecoming. We wish Dave and his family the best as he continues his artistry.

Dave is an award-winning musician and songwriter who was nominated for a Grammy in 2012 and a Dove award in 2018. He lived in Kosciusko for 10 years with his family, and he currently resides in Nashville.

Before Dave performed his Grammy-nominated song at the Skipworth, six of the center’s panels were unveiled, including one featuring Dave.

The panels are 4 feet wide and 10 feet tall and adorn the auditorium walls of the Skipworth Performing Arts Center as acoustic panels.

The other five panels were of Thaddeus Kosciuszko, Kosciusko Cornet Band 1909, Charlton Hannah Ferguson, Mississippi Lions All-State Band and Charles Douglass Musselwhite.