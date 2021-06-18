Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s legal fight with his own City Council could have some bearing on the balance of power within Greenwood’s government as well.

Lumumba recently invoked what is believed to be an unprecedented use of the mayoral veto power by overriding a “no” vote by the Jackson City Council on an emergency contract for garbage collection.

Vetoes are normally exercised when mayors — or other top executive branch figures, such as governors and presidents — wish to block a law or other action passed by a legislative body. In this case, Lumumba appears to be exercising executive and legislative functions — in effect, both proposing and ratifying a contract.

That would seem to be not only unusual but unconstitutional. The Jackson City Council has filed a lawsuit on just those grounds.

If checks and balances mean anything, the council members should prevail.