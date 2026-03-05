An unmistakable question when need to ask so we may encourage ourselves to action. Why vote?

The answers are different for everyone yet should be strikingly clear for all.

A vote is a rare and concrete chance to express one’s opinion. A vote can alter the course of a community. A vote is a duty. A vote is power.

Yet beneath these practical reasons lies a deeper truth — voting is essential to the life of a republic.

To vote is not merely to select a candidate. It is to step into the public realm.

The greatest danger to democratic society is too often not disagreement but disengagement. Totalitarianism does not begin with shouting crowds; it begins with isolated individuals who withdraw from public life, who come to believe their participation is meaningless. When citizens retreat into private concerns and surrender the shared world to others, freedom erodes quietly.

Democracy is not self-sustaining. It exists only where citizens act.

The ballot is one of the simplest forms of political action available to every adult. It requires no wealth, no special status, no title. It requires only the willingness to appear — if only briefly — in the public square. Voting affirms that the world we share is worthy of our attention and our judgment.

History offers sobering reminders of how fragile democratic institutions can be. Elections can be decided by a single vote and political shifts by voters have altered the trajectory of our entire nation and this underscores a fundamental reality: collective outcomes are built from individual decisions.

To abstain from voting is to relinquish one’s voice in matters of national importance. It is to accept decisions without having helped shape them.

Electing leaders is one of the spaces where freedom appears. That freedom does not manifest in comfort or passivity but in action — in speaking, judging and deciding together. The act of voting is modest, but it is not trivial. It is a declaration that we belong to a common world and accept responsibility to help move it in the best direction.

Some will argue that a single vote does not matter. It is true that no individual controls the outcome. But democracy is not about control; it is about participation. When citizens fulfill their responsibility, they strengthen the legitimacy of the system itself. When they do not, the foundation weakens.

The question “Why vote?” persists because participation requires effort. It requires attention amid busy schedules and competing demands. Yet the right to vote was secured at significant cost and sacrifice across generations. It should not be treated lightly.

On Election Day, citizens are given something rare in history: the peaceful transfer of power shaped by ordinary people. That privilege carries with it a corresponding duty.

Voting is not simply about preference. It is about preserving the conditions that allow us to disagree openly, to debate freely and to govern ourselves without fear. And is a right that appears the Trump regime is actively trying to remove so use it so we don’t lose it.

In the end, the answer to the question is straightforward: We vote because we are citizens.

And citizenship, if it is to mean anything at all, demands your vote.

Go vote on March 10, if not registered to vote – go register before the November elections.

Editor’s note: Joseph McCain is the publisher of The Star-Herald. He has worked in the newspaper industry for over 30 years and may be reached at 662-803-5236 or 662-289-2251 or email news1@starherald.net.