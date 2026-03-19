Ink, trust and the people who make it possible

There’s an old truth in the newspaper business that doesn’t get said often enough, mostly because we’re too busy chasing the next story, the next deadline, the next thing somebody would rather you didn’t read.

So let’s say it plainly.

This newspaper exists because of you.

Not because of fancy presses or glowing screens. Not because of editors who think they know something.It exists because of the city’s, county’s, businesses and citizens support.

It exists because people in this community reach into their pockets — sometimes tight pockets — and decide that local news matters.

Subscribers keep the lights on. Advertisers keep the doors open. Together, they keep the presses rolling and the website humming. That’s not poetry. That’s math.

And it’s also something bigger than math.

Every ad you place and every subscription you renew is a quiet vote for something the Founding Fathers thought was worth putting right up front in the Constitution — the First Amendment. Freedom of the press. Not freedom of the press when it’s convenient. Not freedom of the press when it’s popular. Just freedom. Period.

That freedom doesn’t run on goodwill alone. It runs on support.

The store that buys a weekly ad. The local shop owner announcing a sale. The family that keeps a subscription because they want to know what’s happening at the courthouse, the school board and down the road. These aren’t just transactions. They’re acts of civic participation.

Because a newspaper without readers and advertisers isn’t a newspaper for long. It’s a memory.

And without a newspaper, something important disappears. Meetings go uncovered. Decisions go unquestioned. The small things that shape daily life slip through the cracks, and the big things too often go unchallenged.

That’s not how a healthy community works.

A healthy community asks questions. It pays attention. It argues a little. It celebrates a lot. And it supports the institutions that keep it informed.

That’s where you come in.

To our subscribers: thank you for believing that what happens in Kosciusko and Attala County deserves to be recorded, examined and shared.

To our advertisers: thank you for investing not only in your businesses, but in the platform that connects this community.

You are not just customers. You are partners in a mission that is older than any of us and, if we do it right, will outlast us all.

We’ll keep doing our part — asking questions, telling stories and, when necessary, making a few people uncomfortable.

Because that’s the job. And thanks to you, it’s a job we can still do.

Editor’s note: Joseph McCain is the publisher of The Star-Herald. He has worked in the newspaper industry for over 30 years and may be reached at 662-803-5236 or 662-289-2251 or email news1@starherald.net.