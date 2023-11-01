The Kosciusko/Attala County Dr. MLK Committee will host its Annual Birthday Celebration on Monday, Jan. 16 with a parade in downtown Kosciusko and public program at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club.

This year’s theme is “Rise Up, Dare to Dream – The Imagination of a New Generation.” The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. on West Jefferson Street. The public is invited to participate in the parade by decorating their cars and joining the parade route.

The program will follow at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club. The guest speaker is Frankie Boyd Blackmon, an administer with the Leake County School District. Winners of the Senior Essay Contest will read their essays during the program and receive a $500 scholarship.

Essays are to be turned in by Thursday, Jan. 12. Students may leave the essays in the office at their schools or mail it to Dr. MLK Committee, P. O. Box 734 Kosciusko, MS 39090.

For more information, call committee members Charlotte F. Miller, Mary Sue Harmon, Willie Alice Kern, Pat Nash or Evangelist Annie Winters at 662-674-5923.