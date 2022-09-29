Operation Airdrop is collecting essential supplies to be delivered to Fort Myers, Florida, to be transported throughout the state to assist those affected by Hurricane Ian.
The items are being accepted today, Oct. 3, and can be dropped off at the Kosciusko airport or city hall.
Monetary donations are also being accepted for plane fuel and can be sent by PayPal to: 214-796-3509.
Items needed include:
- Powdered sports drink packets
- Powder form hydration packs
- Baby wipes
- Children and adult sized diapers
- Baby formula
- Bug spray
- Sunscreen
- Plastic utensils
- Manual can openers
- 13 gallon or contractor sized trash bags
- Non-perishable foods
- Cleaning supplies
- Plastic sheeting/tarps
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Toiletries and sanitation items
- Dog and cat food
- Hand sanitizer
- Sanitizer wipes
- Feminine hygiene products
- Heavy duty work gloves
- Unopened socks of all sizes
The following items cannot be accepted:
- Used clothing
- Water (due to weight)
- HAZMAT
- Most chemicals (including bleach)
- Fuel
- Flammable items