Operation Airdrop is collecting essential supplies to be delivered to Fort Myers, Florida, to be transported throughout the state to assist those affected by Hurricane Ian.

The items are being accepted today, Oct. 3, and can be dropped off at the Kosciusko airport or city hall.

Monetary donations are also being accepted for plane fuel and can be sent by PayPal to: 214-796-3509.

Items needed include:

Powdered sports drink packets

Powder form hydration packs

Baby wipes

Children and adult sized diapers

Baby formula

Bug spray

Sunscreen

Plastic utensils

Manual can openers

13 gallon or contractor sized trash bags

Non-perishable foods

Cleaning supplies

Plastic sheeting/tarps

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Toiletries and sanitation items

Dog and cat food

Hand sanitizer

Sanitizer wipes

Feminine hygiene products

Heavy duty work gloves

Unopened socks of all sizes

The following items cannot be accepted: