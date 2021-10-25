Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of November 04, 2021:

Maxwell, James D., J.

X 2020-KA-00613-SCT

Antonio Parker a/k/a Antonia M. Parker a/k/a Antonia Medeal Parker v. State of Mississippi; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR2019-0292CWD; Ruling Date: 05/14/2020; Ruling Judge: Celeste Wilson; Majority Opinion: Maxwell, J. Disposition: Affirmed. DeSoto County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

Maxwell, James D., J.

X 2020-KA-01018-SCT

Undra Pulliam a/k/a Andre Pulliam v. State of Mississippi; Lee Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR15- 137; Ruling Date: 08/24/2016; Ruling Judge: Thomas Gardner, III; Majority Opinion: Maxwell, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

Coleman, Josiah Dennis, J.

X 2020-CA-00290-SCT

Marilyn Newsome, Individually and as Conservator/Conservatrix of Victoria D. Newsome v. Peoples Bancshares, Inc. d/b/a Peoples Bank and Keely R. McNulty; Simpson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 64CH1:15-cv-00068-GM; Ruling Date: 02/19/2020; Ruling Judge: James Bell; Majority Opinion: Coleman, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Maxwell, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur. Beam and Griffis, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

2018-CT-01355-SCT

Joshua Charles Miller a/k/a Joshua Miller v. State of Mississippi; Lamar Circuit Court; LC Case #: 37CI1:15-cv-00194-PH; Ruling Date: 08/02/2018; Ruling Judge: Prentiss Harrell; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Appellant Joshua Charles Miller is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. Order entered 10/26/21.

EN BANC

2019-IA-00911-SCT

Lycoming Engines, a Division of Avco Corporation v. Roosevelt Jamison, Loretta Jamison, Rebecca Tilton, Individually as Wife of John E. Tilton, Jr., Deceased, as Wrongful Death Beneficiary of John E. Tilton, Jr., Deceased and as Administratrix of the Estate of John E. Tilton, Jr., Deceased, Allison Gale Tilton Clark, Individually, as Natural Daughter of John E. Tilton, Jr., Deceased, and as Wrongful Death Beneficiary of John E. Tilton, Jr., Deceased, Natalie Anne Tilton Lloyd, Individually, as Natural Daughter of John E. Tilton, Jr., Deceased, and as Wrongful Death Beneficiary of John E. Tilton, Jr., Deceased, John Edward Tilton, III, Individually, as Natural son of John E. Tilton, Jr., Deceased, and as Wrongful Death Beneficiary of John E. Tilton, Jr., Deceased; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:14-cv-00466; Ruling Date: 05/15/2019; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Disposition: The Petition for Interlocutory Appeal filed by Lycoming Engines is dismissed. Appellees' Emergency Motion for a Protective Order; Motion to Quash Deposition Subpoenas; in the alternative, Determination of Whether Avco/Lycoming Can Issue Subpoenas Through Proceeding in Rhode Island to Circumvent this Court's Stay of Discovery Order; in the alternative, Motion for a Determination of Whether Appellees Participating in the Deposition Violates this Court's Stay on Discovery; and Appellees' Motion for Protective Order is dismissed without prejudice. Agree: Randolph, C.J., King, P.J., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. Disagree: Coleman, J. Not Participating: Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 11/1/21.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01289-SCT

Deandre Ball a/k/a Deandre Dashaun Antonio Ball a/k/a Deandre D. Ball v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: B2401-2017-357; Ruling Date: 05/16/2019; Ruling Judge: Roger Clark; Disposition: The Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by counsel for Deandre Ball is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: Coleman, J. Order entered 10/27/21.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01768-SCT

Victor A. Mitchell a/k/a Victor Albert Mitchell a/k/a Victor Mitchell v. State of Mississippi; Lamar Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17-cr-00073-CM-3 & 19-cr-; Ruling Date: 10/11/2019; Ruling Judge: Claiborne McDonald; Disposition: Victor Mitchell's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. Order entered 11/1/21.

EN BANC

XX 2020-KA-00279-SCT

Stanley McGlasten a/k/a Stanley McGlaston a/k/a Catman v. State of Mississippi; Jasper Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 219-40-SS; Ruling Date: 02/13/2020; Ruling Judge: Stanley Sorey; Majority Opinion: Maxwell, J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed in Part; and Remanded. Jasper County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur. Coleman, J., Dissents with Separate Written Opinion Joined by Randolph, C.J., and Griffis, J. Dissenting Opinion: Coleman, J. Votes: Randolph, C.J., and Griffis, J., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2021-CT-00156-SCT

Jeffery Kleckner a/k/a Jeffrey Kleckner v. State of Mississippi; Union Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV2021-009; Ruling Date: 01/19/2021; Ruling Judge: Grady Tollison, III; Disposition: Jeffrey Kleckner's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is dismissed. Order entered 10/27/21.

EN BANC

2021-M-00536

Robert L. Jenkins a/k/a Robert Lee Jenkins v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: B2402-2008-18; Ruling Date: 05/18/2021; Ruling Judge: John Gargiulo; Disposition: The Application for Leave to Proceed in the Trial Court on Motion for Post-Conviction Collateral Relief filed by Robert L. Jenkins is denied. To Deny with Sanctions Warning: Randolph, C.J., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ. To Deny without Sanctions Warning: Coleman and Griffis, JJ. To Dismiss without Sanctions Warning: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the Order in Part with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Corrected Order entered 11/1/21.

EN BANC

2021-IA-01118-SCT

Mississippi State Board of Election Commissioners v. Keveon Taylor; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:21-cv-00586-AHW; Ruling Date: 10/04/2021; Ruling Judge: Adrienne Hooper-Wooten; Disposition: Keveon Taylor's Motion for Expedited Ruling is granted. Taylor's Motion to Dismiss Petitioner's Emergency Petition for Interlocutory Appeal and his Motion to Set Aside Order for Stay are denied. The interlocutory appeal filed by the Mississippi State Board of Election Commissioners is granted. The notice of appeal is deemed filed, and the filing fee is due and payable to the Clerk of this Court. The circuit court's October 4, 2021, Temporary Restraining Order in Taylor v. Mississippi Election Commission, No. 21-586, 25CI1:21-cv-00586-AHW, is vacated, and the case is remanded to the circuit court for entry of an order dismissing the case. Taylor is taxed with all costs of this appeal. All Justices Agree. Order entered 10/28/21.