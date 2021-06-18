Listed below is the daily COVID-19 update for the state of Mississippi.

New cases of COVID-19:

505

New COVID-19 positive test results reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. yesterday.

Repeated tests for the same individual are counted only once.

New COVID-19 related deaths:

1

This death occurred on May 22.

Long-Term Care Facilities

Active outbreaks: 59

An outbreak is considered any confirmed COVID-19 case among LTC residents, or more than one case in a 14-day period among staff or employees of a facility.

Vaccinations

All Mississippians aged 12 or older are now eligible for vaccination.

- Find a free drive-through vaccination appointment at one of the MSDH drive-through vaccination sites. Parents of persons 16-17 years old should call 877-978-6453 to schedule a drive-through appointment or to get help with any appointment.

- Find a pharmacy or clinic near you offering vaccinations

More about vaccination providers and vaccination appointments

Follow daily vaccination progress: Mississippi COVID-19 Vaccination Report

Hospitalizations

Explore local hospital capacity and bed use with the MSDH interactive map of hospitals

Look for the most recent COVID-19 hospitalizations chart on the website HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

Note: Cases are charted below according to the date COVID-19 symptoms began (when known), not the date they were reported by MSDH.

Past dates on this chart are updated as we perform disease investigations.

State Totals and Trend

Totals of all Mississippi COVID-19 cases and deaths for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

- Total COVID-19 cases: 805,800

- Total COVID-19 related deaths: 12,466

Cases by Date of Illness

This chart tracks COVID-19 cases according to the date the person first became ill, rather than the date of test results. It's the standard way of following the course of a disease in a population. The black average line helps identify upward or downward trending. (In the few cases where date of illness has not yet been determined, testing date is used.) Since we are still receiving reports of illnesses that began up to two weeks ago, expect the more recent dates on this chart to change.

What You Can Do

- Keep groups sizes small and avoid large gatherings, especially indoors. Many cases are now being spread through gatherings in homes without safety precautions.

- Social distancing is still critical to stop the spread of COVID-19. Keep plenty of distance between yourself and others.

- Wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others. Wearing a mask is strong recommended whenever you are in public places with others around you.

- Most people spreading COVID-19 do not know they are infected.

- Remind others that precautions remain essential, and set an example by your actions.

- Be tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or believe you may have been exposed. See our guide to local testing providers and free testing at http://HealthyMS.com/ covid19test

