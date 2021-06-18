Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of May 25, 2022:

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2021-CP-00048-COA

Tyree Camphor v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:18-cv-00054; Ruling Date: 12/10/2020; Ruling Judge: Betty Sanders; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Hinds County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur.

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2021-CA-00055-COA

Antonio Prowell and Lori A. McCottrell v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, James L. DeLoach, and David Flautt; Hinds Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CH1:18-cv-00887; Ruling Date: 12/14/2020; Ruling Judge: J. Thomas; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Appeal Dismissed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur.

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2021-CA-00349-COA

Patrick Anthony Klis a/k/a Patrick Klis a/k/a Patrick A. Klis v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CI1:19-cv-00034; Ruling Date: 03/02/2021; Ruling Judge: Christopher Schmidt; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-KA-00499-COA

Anthony Short v. State of Mississippi; Copiah Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-0078CR; Ruling Date: 04/20/2021; Ruling Judge: Tomika Irving; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2020-CP-01135-COA

Mary Montgomery v. Glen W. Montgomery; Jackson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 30CH1:16-cv-01230-DNH; Ruling Date: 09/10/2020; Ruling Judge: D. Harris, Sr.; Consolidated with 2017-CP-00632-COA Mary G. Montgomery v. Glen W. Montgomery; Jackson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 2016-1230NH; Ruling Date: 04/12/2017; Ruling Judge: D. Harris, Sr.; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2021-CA-00152-COA

Michele Edward Frost a/k/a Michael Edward Frost v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: B2401-1995-608; Ruling Date: 01/22/2021; Ruling Judge: Christopher Schmidt; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., and Emfinger, J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2021-CA-00517-COA

Devonta Pipkin a/k/a Devonta O. Pipkin a/k/a Devonta Orlando Pipkin v. State of Mississippi; Tate Circuit Court; LC Case #: 69CI1:21-cv-00008-SM; Ruling Date: 04/14/2021; Ruling Judge: Smith Murphey; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., and Lawrence, J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2021-KM-00643-COA

Stephen Borsi a/k/a Stephen Anthony Borsi v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30931; Ruling Date: 05/07/2021; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Rendered in Part. Appellant and Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., and Wilson, P.J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2020-CA-00214-COA

Kathy Darlene Brewer v. Kemp Bush; Jones Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 34CI2:16-cv-00058; Ruling Date: 09/30/2019; Ruling Judge: Dal Williamson; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2020-KA-00299-COA

Jamie D. Ladner a/k/a Jamie Daryl Ladner a/k/a Jamie Ladner v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: B2401-2019- 428; Ruling Date: 02/27/2020; Ruling Judge: Roger Clark; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. McCarty, J., would grant. Smith, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00675-COA

Jason Clint Denham v. Rebecca Pruett Denham; Lamar Chancery Court; LC Case #: 37CH1:17-cv-00513-G; Ruling Date: 06/18/2022; Ruling Judge: Deborah Gambrell; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Wilson, P.J., and McCarty, J., would grant. Lawrence and Smith, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

2020-CA-01261-COA

William B. Dew v. P. Shawn Harris; Scott Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-CV-108-SC-BB; Ruling Date: 10/21/2020; Ruling Judge: Brian Burns; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2021-TS-01412-COA

Andrea Miller v. State of Mississippi; Lamar Circuit Court; LC Case #: 37CI1:20-cv-00045-PH; Ruling Date: 06/22/2021; Ruling Judge: Prentiss Harrell; Disposition: The appellant's motion to reinstate this appeal is denied. Order entered 05/19/2022.

EN BANC

2022-TS-00413-COA

Dwight Nelson v. State of Mississippi; Simpson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 64CI1:21-cv-00312-P1; Ruling Date: 01/28/2022; Ruling Judge: Stanley Sorey; Disposition: The appellant's motion to stay this appeal is denied. On the Court's own motion, this appeal is dismissed without prejudice for lack of a final judgment. Order entered 05/23/2022.