The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released their State Employment and Unemployment Summary for the past month.

In April, Unemployment rates were lower in 13 states and stable in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 11 states and was essentially unchanged in 39 states and the District of Columbia.

The national unemployment rate (3.6 percent) was unchanged over the previous month, and stands at 2.4 percentage points lower than in April 2021.

The current unemployment rate for Mississippi (as of April 2022) stands at 4.1 percent.

For comparison, the unemployment rate for the previous reported month (March 2022) was reported as 4.2 percent.

Mississippi stands at a 2.1 percent decrease from the same point the previous year (April, 2021).

Mississippi's unemployment rate at the beginning of the previous year was 6.6 percent (in January, 2021).

