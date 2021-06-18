﻿This past week, my family went to Sandestin, Florida for a relaxing vacation. We enjoyed time with my sister Stephanie and nephew Hunter. The weather was gorgeous, and we had a ball. We went to a few restaurants on the beach. If you haven’t had a meal outside overlooking the beautiful water, you're missing out. My bonus son, Cameron and I decided that our new favorite meal is fresh grouper cooked any way. We had several meals that included grouper, fried, and blackened.

I thought I'd share with you some fabulous recipes from the trip.

Hope you enjoy!

Oven-Baked Grouper Recipe - Easy Crispy Panko Coated Filets

4 Tbsp unsalted butter

1 clove garlic (small clove, minced)

3/4 tsp fresh thyme may substitute 1/4 tsp dried thyme

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1/8 tsp ground black pepper

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 tsp lemon zest

4 fresh grouper fillets (1 to 1-1/2 inches thick) (skinless)

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F.

Melt butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and thyme and cook for about 30 seconds. Stir in panko and pepper and cook until the panko is golden brown, which should take about 6 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Combine mayonnaise and lemon zest in a small bowl.

Use a paper towel to pat dry the fish fillets and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Set a wire baking rack inside a rimmed baking sheet and spray with non-stick cooking spray.

Use a pastry brush and coat the tops and sides of the fish fillets evenly with a thin layer of the mayonnaise mixture.

Dredge the fillets in the panko breadcrumb mixture and make sure the top and sides are evenly coated. Do not coat the bottom.

Place the fillet, panko side up, on the baking rack and repeat with the remaining fillets.

Bake the fillets for about 30-35 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the fillet registers 140 degrees and the fish flakes easily when a fork is inserted.

Coastal Slaw

1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar (or red/white wine vinegar)

2 tablespoons White Sugar

2 tablespoons Olive Oil (or peanut, coconut etc)

2 cups Cabbage (shredded)

1 cup Carrot (shredded)

Add Salt / Pepper

________________________________________

Directions

1. Combine the vinegar, sugar and oil and whisk together

2. Add the cabbage and carrot and toss to coat

3. Add salt and pepper to taste

4. Let sit 20+ minutes, toss again and serve

Key Lime Pie

Ingredients

Crust

1 1/2 - 2 cups of graham cracker crumbs*

1/4 cup sugar

4 TBS butter. melted

Filling

3 cups 24 oz sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup sour cream

3/4 cup key lime juice I use always Nellie and Joes Key Lime Juice since I rarely see key limes

2 egg yolks

Zest from 1 lime or key lime

Whipped Cream

8 oz heavy cream very cold

1 TBS vanilla

3-4 TBS powdered sugar

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Pulse graham crackers in your food processor until they become crumbs (or buy crumbs).

Add in sugar butter and pulse until combined.

Press crumbs onto your pie plate, across the bottom and up the sides.

Bake for 6-8 minutes or until golden brown.

Allow crust to cool completely.

For Filling

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine all ingredients in your mixing bowl and allow them to beat on med-high for 2 minutes.

Scrape filling into your prepared (and cooled) pie crust)

Bake for 15-20 minutes or until filling only wiggles a bit in the center when you gently shake the pan back & forth a bit.

Don't allow pie to brown.

Cool on your counter for at least 30 minutes, then place in the fridge for at least 3 hours.

Whipped Cream

In your mixing bowl, whip the cream on high until stiff peaks begin to form.

Add in vanilla and powdered sugar and whip until firm whipped cream happens.

Scrape into a pastry bag fitted with a decorative tip and when ready (an hour before serving or so, decorate your pie.

Sprinkle a little fresh lime zest over-top.

Keep pie chilled until serving.