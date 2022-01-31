David Jackson, 81, passed Friday evening January 28, 2022.

David was retired from Attala County Beat 3 and had been in the logging business.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Bessie Knight Jackson; and his wife of 49 years, Daisy Nash Jackson; and grandchildren, Marissa Ellington and Victor Duiett.

David is survived by his daughter, Debra Lindsey (John); sons, Glenn Ellington (Rhonda), Tony Ellington,

Arnold Ellington (Paula), Scottie Ellington (Melissa); one sister, Dorothy Hughes; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great -great-grandchild.

Funeral services are at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at North Union Cemetery.

