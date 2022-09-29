﻿The 55th Sanderson Farms Championship will be held at the Jackson Country Club beginning on Thursday. Last year’s winner Sam Burns hopes to defend his title in the 144-player field. Burns is ranked No. 12 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Mississippians expected to take part in this year’s tournament are Fulton’s Chad Ramey, Hattiesburg’s David Riley, Tupelo’s Hayden Buckley, Columbus's Joseph Hanko and Mississippi State’s Amateur Champion Brice Wilkinson of Madison. The purse for this year’s tournament is $7.9 million.

Zack Wilcke threw for two touchdowns as Southern Mississippi upset undefeated Tulane, 27-24, in the Battle of the Bell. Wilcke threw for 194 yards on the night and Eric Scott returned an interception for a score as USM improved to 2-2. The Golden Eagles will have an open date this week.

Will Rogers tied his own school record with six touchdown passes as Mississippi State rolled past Bowling Green, 45-14. Rogers was 38-for-49 passing, hitting a dozen receivers on the day for 406 yards. The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1) will host Texas A&M this Saturday.

No. 16 Ole Miss is 4-0 and Lane Kiffin says that is all that matters as the Rebels held on for a 35-27 win over Tulsa. The Ole Miss defense allowed Tulsa 457 offensive yards, but in the end the unit did not allow the Golden Hurricanes to cross midfield on their final three possessions of the game. This week, the Rebels will host No. 8 Kentucky in a high-stakes SEC matchup for both teams.

Shedeur Sanders passed for 438 yards and four scores in leading Jackson State (4-0, 2-0) over Mississippi Valley, 49-7. JSU will have a bye this week while Valley (0-4, 01) heads to Florida A&M. Alcorn scored 28 points in the second half to knock off Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 38-21. The Braves (2-2, 1-0) will be open this week.

Delta State (4-0, 2-0) edged West Florida, 45-42, to remain undefeated and will host Valdosta this Saturday. Mississippi College (1-3) fell to McNeese State, 32-17, and will travel to West Georgia this weekend. Belhaven fell for the first time as they lost to Huntington, 34-21, in their USA South Opener. The Blazers (2-1, 0-1) will travel to Methodist University while Millsaps (1-2) will travel to Sewanee.

East Mississippi overcame a 31-7 third quarter Gulf Coast lead to down the Bulldogs, 48-45. Both teams' offensive units were unstoppable as the Lions compiled 580 yards while the Bulldogs countered with 570 yards. The Lions' catalyst was freshman quarterback Eli Anderson of Neshoba Central who passed for 528 yards and four touchdowns. Other winners were Northwest, Jones, Hinds, Co-Lin, Northeast and Holmes. This week, East Mississippi (3-1) and Northwest (4-0) tangle in Scooba, Hinds (2-2) entertains Jones (4-0), Co-Lin (2-2) welcomes Coahoma (3-1), Pearl River (2-2) hosts Gulf Coast (2-2), Itawamba (1-3) goes to Delta (0-4), Southwest (1-3) travels to East Central (0-4) and Northeast (2-2) heads down to Holmes (2-2).

The New Orleans Saints lost a fumble, missed a couple of field goals and threw a couple of interceptions as they fell to Carolina, 22-14. Next up is a Sunday morning game across the pond in London against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ben Williams, the first African-American to play in a varsity football game for Ole Miss, will have his No. 74 jersey number retired at the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State on Nov. 24. He will be just the fourth player in Ole Miss football history to have his number retired, joining Archie Manning (18), Eli Manning (10) and Chucky Mullins (38).

2023 Football Schedules

Ole Miss and Mississippi State announced their 2023 football schedules this past week. Ole Miss will host Mercer, Georgia Tech, ULM, LSU, Arkansas, Vandy and Texas A&M and hit the road against Tulane, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Mississippi State.

MSU will host SE Louisiana, Arizona, LSU, Alabama, Western Michigan, Kentucky, Southern Miss and Mississippi State. The Bullies will travel to South Carolina, Arkansas, Auburn and Texas A&M.