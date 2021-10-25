Two 18-year-old black males sustained gunshot wounds in the early morning hours Saturday near the Bobcat facility on Tipton Street.

Victims Ethan Dawson, 18, and Jalen Davis, 18, each sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the leg area.

According to Mayor Tim Kyle, the incident occurred during a homecoming party when a fight broke out just after 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tipton and East South streets, leading to the gunfire and injuries, he said.

Upon arrival at the scene around 12:40 a.m., police received a second call indicating that two males had arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala with gunshot wounds, according to Kosciusko Police Investigator Greg Collins.

Both males — currently considered victims in the incident — were treated and have since been released from the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time and Collins said the department is continuing its investigation.

Stay with The Star-Herald online for updates to this breaking news story.