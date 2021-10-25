The Attala County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two individuals in the Oct. 5, 2021 armed robbery of a county residence.

At the time, the ACSO were notified of an armed robbery and assault that took place at a residence in rural Attala County. Deputies discovered the victim had been robbed at gunpoint by two subjects while at his residence. The victim was assaulted during the robbery and suffered minor injuries.

The investigation led to the arrest of both subjects believed to be involved.

Ashely Monique Johnson, a 35-year-old black female, was arrested on Oct. 21 at Glendale Apartments in Kosciusko with the assistance of the Kosciusko Police Department. Johnson was charged with armed robbery and placed in the Leake County Jail. Kelvin Brown, a 36-year-old black male, was taken into custody on Oct. 22, and was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. Brown was also placed in the Leake County Jail.