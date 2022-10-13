A Greenville Police Department detective fatally shot while responding to a call Tuesday is the third Mississippi law enforcement member killed in the line of duty this year.

“Myiehsa Stewart was one of those brave women. She was one who exhibited heart and courage,” Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons said during a Wednesday news conference. “She was one who put fear aside to help someone else. In her final act, she leaves a legacy of duty, honor, strength, courage and service.”

Family members of Stewart, including her father and 3-year-old son, stood by Simmons during the conference, but they declined to comment.

Greenville Police Department Det. Myiesha Stewart

Stewart was shot Tuesday afternoon while responding to the area near Reed and Rebecca streets, officials said. A Department of Public Safety spokesperson did not know what kind of call Stewart answered.

Three other people were also shot, but an update on their condition was not immediately available Wednesday.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has begun to investigate, which it does for all officer-involved shootings in the state.

Meridian Police Officer Kennis Winston Croom was shot and killed June 9 while responding to a domestic violence call, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. In January, Lee County school resource officer Johnny Patterson was hit by a car while directing traffic.

In a Wednesday tweet, Gov. Tate Reeves asked for prayers for Stewart’s family, friends and the Greenville Police Department.

Simmons said Stewart left the police academy about three years ago and rose to the role of investigator in Greenville.

“To know her was to love her and respect her work,” he said.

Grief counseling and spiritual support was held Wednesday morning for all first responders with Greenville Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

Simmons said his twin brother, Senate Minority Leader Derrick T. Simmons, has spoken with Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell, including about having state troopers in Greenville Friday and Saturday and to help the Stewart family to access financial support for fallen officers.

Simmons said Greenville’s greatest strength is its ability to come together and support each other.

“This is what we do,” he said. “This is who we are.”

