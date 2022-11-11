﻿From Oct. 15-Nov. 4

Corey Perteet, 36, of Sallis, was arrested for driving under the influence first offense and child restraint on Fenwick Street.

Robert Norwood, 51, of Kosciusko, was arrested for trespassing on Mississippi 12.

Marcus Landfair, 29, of Tchula, was arrested for disregard for a traffic device, suspended driver’s license and possession of marijuana in a vehicle on Mississippi 12.

Demarcus Gray, 30, of Carthage, was arrested for domestic violence aggravated assault on Mississippi 12.

Michael Moudy, 45, of Kosciusko, was arrested for domestic violence simple assault.

Latonya Riley, 33, of Kosciusko, was arrested for simple assault on Cannonade Street.

Jason Moss, 40, of Winona, was arrested for running a stop sign, suspended driver’s license and no insurance on Fairground Street.

Taylor Evans, 25, of Kosciusko, was arrested for disturbing the peace and resisting arrest on Mississippi 12.

Mona Lee, 58 of Kosciusko, was arrested for disturbing the peace on Mississippi 12.

Roy Lee, 62, of Kosciusko, was arrested for disturbing the peace on Mississippi 12.

Billy Mallett, 44, of Sallis was arrested for contempt of court on West Adams Street.

Tamya Potts, 18, of Kosciusko, was arrested for disobeying a police officer and resisting arrest on Allen Street.

Colin Adams, 19, of Kosciusko, was arrested for driving under the influence on North Jackson Street.

Earlean Taylor, 61, of Carthage, was arrested shoplifting on Veterans Memorial Drive.

Chris Meredith, 34, of Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on Cannonade Street.

Quavon Hannah, 28, of Kosciusko, was arrested for domestic violence on North Jackson Street.

Nolan Gentry, 62. of Kosciusko, was arrested for public drunkenness on North Jackson Street.

Davis Thomas, 40, of Brookhaven, was arrested for public drunkenness on Veterans Memorial Drive.