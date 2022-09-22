﻿Kosciusko Police Department Arrests﻿ From Sept. 12-15

— Todd Patrick, 56, of Kosciusko was arrested for driving under the influence, no driver’s license and no insurance on Fairground Street.

— Latoya Haney, 38, of Lexington was arrested for contempt of court, suspended driver’s license and no insurance on Mississippi 12 W.

— Crus Benson, a 19 year old U/M from McCool was arrested for Public Profanity on West Adams Street by Officer James Ward.

— Teneasha Payton, 31, of Kosciusko was arrested for disregard for traffic device and no driver’s license on North Natchez Street.

— David Stewart, 28, of Kosciusko was arrested for disregard for traffic device, no driver’s license and no insurance on Fairground Road.

— Alvin Lewis, 43, of Winona was arrested for grand larceny.