Former state Rep. Ashley Henley of DeSoto County was killed while mowing the grass outside the home where her sister-in-law’s body had been found last year, the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department said.

Henley’s body was found on Patricia Drive in the Water Valley Boat Landing community on Sunday night around 10 p.m., the department said in a release.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the North Mississippi Herald, Assistant District Attorney Steve Jubera reported that Henley was found outside the burned trailer where her sister-in-law Kristina Michelle Jones’ body was found on Dec. 26.

Henley, 40, served as representative of District 40 in DeSoto County from 2016-2020 and was vice chair of the House Military Affairs Committee and a member of the Education, Tourism, Workforce Development and Youth and Family Affairs committees. After losing her re-election bid in 2019 by 14 votes, Henley unsuccessfully challenged the results.

