﻿On 04-02-2021, Nicholaus T. Robinson, a 24-year-old black male from Goodman was arrested for Possession of Marijuana-Misdemeanor on Highway 35 South by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 04-03-2021, Jeannie Beauchamp, a 21-year-old white female from Kosciusko was arrested for Possession of Marijuana in a Vehicle and Possession of Paraphernalia on West Jefferson Street by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 04-03-2021, Taylor K. Evans, a 23-year-old white male from Kosciusko was arrested for weapon possession by a felon and discharging a firearm in the city limits on Walnut Grove Road by Captain Josh Pinkard.

On 04-05-2021, David Callahan, a 49-year-old black male from Kosciusko was arrested for public drunkenness on Gilliland Street by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 04-05-2021, Patrick L. Reed, a 53-year-old black male from Kosciusko was arrested for no driver's license and speeding on South Huntington Street by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 04-06-2021, Nicholas H. Sewell, a 35-year-old white male from Missouri was arrested for possession of alcohol in a city park and public drunkenness at Jason Nile Park by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 04-06-2021, Zachary T. Wise, a 22-year-old black male from Goodman was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle on Highway 35 South by Investigator Martin Roby.

On 04-06-2021, Toby E. Ellington, a 31-year-old white male from Kosciusko was arrested for suspended driver's license on South Huntington Street by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 04-06-2021, James A. Brown, a 50-year-old black male from Philadelphia was arrested for suspended driver's license on South Huntington Street by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 04-07-2021, Samuel S. Hill, a 35-year-old white male from Kosciusko was arrested for failure to appear in court on Highway 12 East by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 04-08-2021, Felicia M. Johnson, a 24-year-old black female from Kosciusko was arrested for no driver's license, disregard for a traffic device and no insurance on Highway 12 East by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 04-08-2021, Deantra A. James Nance, a 21-year-old black male from Kosciusko was arrested for Disturbance of the Public Peace and Disobeying a Police Officer on Autumn Ridge Drive by Captain Devante Lewis.

On 04-08-2021, James O. Hopkins III, a 31-year-old white male from Kosciusko was arrested for possession of marijuana-misdemeanor on Highway 12 West by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 04-12-2021, Montrell L. Smith, a 40-year-old black male from Kosciusko was arrested for leaving the scene on Love Road by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 04-13-2021, Cassidy D. Hull, a 26-year-old black female from Kosciusko was arrested on West Adams Street for contempt of court by Officer Roy Bell with assistance from the ACSO.

On 04-13-2021, Keon Edwards, a 29-year-old black male from Kosciusko was arrested for failure to appear in court on Highway 12 East by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

On 04-13-2021, Anthony L. Broadnax, a 38-year-old black male from Durant was arrested for felony possession of controlled substance, felony DUI, suspended driver's license, contempt of court, insurance law-first offense, and no tag on Highway 12 East by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 04-13-2021, Teneszia A. Sings, a 32-year-old black male from Ethel was arrested for felony possession of controlled substance, no driver's license and insurance law-first offense on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 04-13-2021, Zachary E. Spaulding, a 37-year-old white male from Ethel was arrested for felony possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle and possession of paraphernalia on N. Huntington Street by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 04-15-2021, Debbie C. Ross, a 55-year-old black female from Kosciusko was arrested for no driver's license and speeding on Highway 12 West by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 04-15-2021, Drevonte Barnes, a 30-year-old black male from Kosciusko was arrested for weapon possession by a felon and resisting arrest on Cole Street by Captain Tommy Clark.

On 04-17-2021, Lonnie G. Patrick, a 46-year-old black male from Kosciusko was arrested for felony dui-fourth offense and no driver's license on Highway 12 West by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 04-20-2021, Robby S. Hutchison, a 35-year-old white male from Kosciusko was arrested for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, disobeying a police officer, resisting arrest and littering on North Wells Street by Captain Tommy Clark.

On 04-20-2021, Timothy Bray, a 32-year-old black male from Kosciusko was arrested for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and contempt of court on Arena Road by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 04-21-2021, Nolan G. Gentry, a 61-year-old black male from Kosciusko was arrested for possession of paraphernalia on Hillview Drive by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 04-21-2021, Angela C. Klaver, a 40-year-old white female from Kosciusko was arrested for contempt of court on Love Street by Officer Travis Quesnot.

On 04-22-2021, James T. Criddle, a 23-year-old white male from Singleton was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle, careless driving, suspended driver's license and insurance law-first offense on Highway 35 South by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 4-23-2021, Jermie T. Phillips, a 22-year-old black male from Kosciusko was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle, suspended driver's license, insurance law-first offense and careless driving on Maple Street by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 4-23-2021, Michael T. Zamudio, a 53-year-old white male from Kosciusko was arrested for no driver's license and insurance law-first offense on Highway 12 East by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 4-26-2021, James R. McKee, a 41-year-old white male from Kosciusko was arrested for contempt of court on West Jefferson Street by Captain Devante Lewis.

On 4-28-2021, Angela C. Klaver, a 40-year-old white female from Kosciusko was arrested for contempt of court, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, resisting arrest and suspended driver's license on North Natchez Street by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 4-29-2021, Larry B. Self, a 45-year-old white male from Vaiden was arrested for suspended driver's license, insurance law-first offense and no tag on West South Street by Captain Tommy Clark.

On 4-29-2021, Eric S. Halderman, a 39-year-old white male from Vaiden was arrested for contempt of court on West South Street by Captain Tommy Clark.

On 4-29-2021, Lonnie G. Patrick, Jr., a 48-year-old black male from Kosciusko was arrested for DUI-fourth offense, no driver's license, insurance law-first offense and switched tag on South Huntington Street by Officer Casey Pounders.