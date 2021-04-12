On Friday, April 16, 2021, Attala County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant on a residence at 9277 Highway 19 South Lot 9. The warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation.

During the search, deputies discovered and seized two handguns, 16 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 28 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Quincey Brown, a 24 year old black male, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance-felony, and possession of marijuana-misdemeanor and was placed in the Leake County Jail.

Mickella Roby, a 23 year old black female, was arrested and charged with possession of paraphernalia and was released on bond.

The operation included Sheriff Tim Nail, Chief Investigator Mark Hill, Chief Deputy Zelie Shaw, K9 Deputy Scott Chunn, and Deputy Matt Steed.