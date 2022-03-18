The Attala County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating the whereabouts of William Ervin Herron II. Herron is wanted by the Attala County Sheriff's Office for Felony False Pretenses. He is described as a black male, 34 years old, approximately 6 ft 5 inches tall and 270 lbs. Herron is from the West, MS area and is known to do concrete work.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com. Your information will be kept confidential.