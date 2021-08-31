Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for August 31, 2021:

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2020-CA-00272-COA

John Wilkaitis, M.D. v. Mississippi Children's Home Society d/b/a Canopy Children's Solutions; Hinds Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CH1:18-cv-01654; Ruling Date: 02/13/2020; Ruling Judge: J. Thomas; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Carlton, P.J., Not Participating.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2020-CA-00389-COA

Joe Michael Coleman v. Thomas McKinney Coleman and Larry Redell Coleman, By and Through His Conservator, Greg Younger; Alcorn Chancery Court; LC Case #: 02CH1:18-cv-00214-B; Ruling Date: 12/03/2019; Ruling Judge: Stephen Bailey; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Reversed and Rendered. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Barnes, C.J., Not Participating.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2019-CA-01745-COA

Ashley Savell v. Jason Manning; Jones Chancery Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 34CH2:17-cv-00583; Ruling Date: 10/14/2019; Ruling Judge: Franklin McKenzie, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Remanded in Part. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

2019-KA-01343-COA

Michael Audy McCool a/k/a Michael A. McCool a/k/a Michael McCool and Audy David McCool a/k/a Audy D. McCool a/k/a Audy McCool v. State of Mississippi; Pearl River Circuit Court; LC Case #: 55:17-CR-076CM; Ruling Date: 03/18/2019; Ruling Judge: Claiborne McDonald; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00558-COA

Shelby Brewer, by and through her Parents and Next Friends Doris Brewer and Jason Brewer; Jason Brewer, Individually; and Doris Brewer, Individually v. Mississippi Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:18-cv-00528-TTG; Ruling Date: 04/14/2020; Ruling Judge: Tomie Green; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00715-COA

Larry Pointer and Shirley Pointer v. Rite Aid Headquarters Corp., K&B Mississippi Corporation, and Hetal Patel; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17CI1:16-cv-00194-JM; Ruling Date: 06/29/2020; Ruling Judge: James McClure, III; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2021-TS-00156-COA

Jeffery Kleckner a/k/a Jeffrey Kleckner v. State of Mississippi; Union Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV2021-009; Ruling Date: 01/19/2021; Ruling Judge: Grady Tollison, III; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.