Sept. 6
Erica Dawson, 33, was arrested for simple assault and child abuse.
Keshana Monique Barksdale, 19, was arrested on a warrant service and for no driver’s license and false ID information.
Sept. 8
Likraius Keonte Ward, 20, was arrested for driving under the influence.
Sept. 9
Daniel Thomas Jones, 27, was arrested for drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, failure to yield to blue light/siren, driving while license suspended.
Fernando Jones, 68, was arrested on a warrant service.
Derick Keith Hill, 36, was arrested for driving under the influence.
Sept. 10
Jason Duane Leach, 38, was arrested on drug/narcotic offenses and violations.
Sept. 11
Tony Marcel Guerrero, 50, was arrested for drug/narcotic offenses and violations, on a warrant service, and for possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor.
Sept. 13
James Harmon, 68, was arrested on a warrant service and for petit larceny, less than $500.
Sept. 14
Anthony Antonia Manson, 31, was arrested on a warrant service.
Sept. 15
Billy Todd Rhodes, 57, was arrested on a warrant service.
Katrel Eileen Whitman, 20, was arrested for embezzlement and embezzlement less than $500.