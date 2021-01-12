﻿Sept. 6

Erica Dawson, 33, was arrested for simple assault and child abuse.

Keshana Monique Barksdale, 19, was arrested on a warrant service and for no driver’s license and false ID information.

Sept. 8

Likraius Keonte Ward, 20, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Sept. 9

Daniel Thomas Jones, 27, was arrested for drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, failure to yield to blue light/siren, driving while license suspended.

Fernando Jones, 68, was arrested on a warrant service.

Derick Keith Hill, 36, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Sept. 10

Jason Duane Leach, 38, was arrested on drug/narcotic offenses and violations.

Sept. 11

Tony Marcel Guerrero, 50, was arrested for drug/narcotic offenses and violations, on a warrant service, and for possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor.

Sept. 13

James Harmon, 68, was arrested on a warrant service and for petit larceny, less than $500.

Sept. 14

Anthony Antonia Manson, 31, was arrested on a warrant service.

Sept. 15

Billy Todd Rhodes, 57, was arrested on a warrant service.

Katrel Eileen Whitman, 20, was arrested for embezzlement and embezzlement less than $500.