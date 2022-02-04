Kosciusko Police Chief Chris Wray this morning confirmed that a single victim in a Feb. 13 afternoon shooting at 512 Northview Drive was pronounced deceased at the scene after sustaining what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Diantevious Martez Thompson of Kosciusko.

Kosciusko Police officers were dispatched to the residence at 5:18 P.M. after receiving a report of shots being fired. Wray said a person of interest has been identified, but the individual has not yet been named publicly and no charges have yet been filed. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist the department, and the investigation remains ongoing.

KPD asks for anyone with information about the incident to contact Investigator Elizabeth Miller at (662) 289-3131.

The Star-Herald will continue to monitor developments in this story and will post updates as they become available.