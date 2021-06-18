A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene following a fatal shooting that occurred at Kosciusko’s Northside Park around 11:51 p.m. on Friday night, April 29, 2022.

Early unconfirmed reports indicate that the shooting occurred west of the park’s entrance in front of one of the baseball fields.

After receiving reports of shots fired, Kosciusko Police officers responded to the park and encountered a Black male who had sustained bodily injuries from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Kenwon Tyshon Riley of Kosciusko.

No charges have yet been filed, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Kosciusko Police Department asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact Investigators Elizabeth Miller or Cody Williams at 662-289-3131.

Stick with The Star-Herald for updates on this developing story.