﻿On 10-15-2021, Ricky T. Teague, a 37-year-old black male from Sallis, was arrested for DUI-first offense on Highway 12 East by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

On 10-18-2021, Malcolm X. Dotson, a 31-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for domestic violence-aggravated assault on Groves Street by Captain Cody Williams.

On 10-19-2021, Melvin J. Cook, a 71-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for two counts of vicious dog ordinance violation on Lucas Street by Captain Tommy Clark.

On 10-23-2021, Montavian M. Brown, a 26-year-old black male from Goodman, was arrested for no driver's license and speeding on Highway 35 North by Officer Robert Overby.

On 10-25-2021, Rashena D. Ickom, a 27-year-old black female from Kosciusko, was arrested for misdemeanor child abuse-neglect on Fairground Street by Captain Devante Lewis.

On 10-26-2021, Shamarion M. Cook, a 19-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for simple assault and resisting arrest on North Natchez Street by Captain Devante Lewis.

On 10-28-2021, Larry L. Winters, a 36-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for failure to appear in court on Gilliland Street by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

On 11-02-2021, James V. Williamson, a 63-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI-first offense on Valley Road by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

On 11-03-2021, Robert E. Anderson, Jr., a 28-year-old black male from Meridian, was arrested for failure to appear in Court on West Adams Street by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 11-04-2021, Martavious D. Snow, a 22-year-old black male from Sallis, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle and improper equipment on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Travis Quesnot.

On 11-06-2021, Demetrius O. Landingham, a 28-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI-first offense on Maple Street by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

On 11-09-2021, Adrian L. Sharkey, a 30-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for no driver's license and no tag on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Travis Quesnot.

On 11-12-2021, Robert L. Hollins, a 26-year-old black male was arrested as a wanted subject out of Wisconsin on West North Street by Captain Cody Williams.

On 11-12-2021, Traquain Toliver, a 20-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of marijauna in a vehicle on Aponaug Road by Officer Travis Quesnot.

On 11-14-2021, Charles T. Sly, a 37-year-old black male from Pickens, was arrested for DUI-first offense, insurance law, and suspended driver's license on West Adams Street by Officer Travis Quesnot.

On 11-16-2021, Adrian L. Sharkey, a 30-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for disobeying a police officer on Aponaug Road by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

On 11-17-2021, Cedrick D. Thompson, a 45-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for failure to appear in court on Fairground Street by Captain Cody Williams.

On 11-18-2021, Keon Edwards, a 29-year-old black male from Lexington, was arrested for contempt of court on Industrial Park Road by Captain Cody Williams with assistance from ACSO.