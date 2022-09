Mrs. Cora Bell Clark, 92, a dietitian of Independence, Iowa, passed away from natural causes on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Winters Funeral Home Chapel in Kosciusko. Interment will be held at West Baptist Cemetery in West. Winters Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.